BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWXT. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of BWXT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.41. 1,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,520. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 26.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

