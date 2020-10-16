BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. BofA Securities currently has $70.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,520. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,362.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $486,364 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 85,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

