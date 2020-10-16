CACHE Gold (CGT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and $175,601.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be purchased for $61.28 or 0.00539260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.28 or 0.04807177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046286 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,300 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,145 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

