Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $118.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total transaction of $1,563,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,386,729.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,569 shares of company stock worth $15,402,667. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

