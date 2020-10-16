Callaway Golf Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,023 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 put options.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.00. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.35 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

