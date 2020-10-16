Callisto Network Reaches One Day Volume of $19,623.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $699,300.79 and approximately $19,623.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.57 or 0.03252167 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00046025 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network.

Callisto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

