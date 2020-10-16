CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.84. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 10,476 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

