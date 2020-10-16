Can-Fite BioPharma (NASDAQ:CANF) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:CANF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $1.84. Can-Fite BioPharma shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 10,476 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93.

About Can-Fite BioPharma (NASDAQ:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

