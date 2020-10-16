Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at CIBC

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CPXWF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.75.

CPXWF traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43. Capital Power has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $29.32.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 6,200 megawatts of power generation capacity.

