CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.30.

CarGurus stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $295,947.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 775,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,852.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 3,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $83,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,069.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,498 shares of company stock worth $18,937,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

