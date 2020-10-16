Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Gap Up to $317.00

Castings PLC (LON:CGS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $317.00, but opened at $329.10. Castings shares last traded at $320.00, with a volume of 13,987 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 335.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 343.16. The company has a market capitalization of $147.48 million and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

In other news, insider Brian J. Cooke purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,856.02).

About Castings (LON:CGS)

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

