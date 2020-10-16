Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.75. Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 22,723,605 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.04.

About Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It exploits intellectual property and holds licenses; and financial technology and media publishing solutions. The company offers OnSite DLT, a mobile management, inspection, and reporting solution; OnSide, a centralized management tool for sporting organizations that deals with all the key elements of coaching from scheduling of staff and timesheet processing; OnGuard for man-guarding organizations to provide real-time management of remote workforce with operative auditing via geo-tagging and time-stamping, integrated scheduling, timesheet management, and incident reporting; and Sequestrum, an application which simplifies access to the blockchain.

