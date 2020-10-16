Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $165.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $165.78. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.32.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

