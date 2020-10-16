Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Up 55.2% in September

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the September 15th total of 167,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Centogene by 1,055.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Centogene by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Centogene by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Centogene by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTG stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centogene will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Kempen & Co began coverage on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

