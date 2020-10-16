Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFBK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Central Federal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Central Federal by 321.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 267,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 204,333 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Federal during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Federal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CFBK stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Central Federal has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Federal had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Central Federal will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

