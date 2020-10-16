Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.94.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 76.83% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,927.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 68,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $477,351.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,827.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,909. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cerus by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cerus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cerus by 4,857.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cerus by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 31,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

