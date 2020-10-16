CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 79,310 shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $821,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 138,877 shares of company stock worth $1,438,766 in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFA. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Finance Acquisition stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38. CF Finance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

CF Finance Acquisition Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

