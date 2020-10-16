Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHPRF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Champion Iron has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Shares of CHPRF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

