Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Up to $254.50

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $254.50, but opened at $268.50. Chemring Group shares last traded at $256.78, with a volume of 31,000 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37. The stock has a market cap of $665.26 million and a P/E ratio of 18.99.

In other Chemring Group news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

Chemring Group Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

