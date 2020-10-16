Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.19. 145,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,831,186. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -126.29 and a beta of -0.05. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 27,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $1,245,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,056.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,022.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,920 shares of company stock valued at $29,303,934. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after buying an additional 204,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,663 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,084,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Chewy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 797,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

