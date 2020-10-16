China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CCRC opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. China Customer Relations Centers has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

