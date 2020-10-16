China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 906,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.