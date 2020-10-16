China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

China Yuchai International stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $831.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.49. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $20.49.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $925.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that China Yuchai International will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 97.6% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its position in China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 115.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.