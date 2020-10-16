Christopher G. Mccann Sells 27,724 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at $32,051,571.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 6,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,605. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.96%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 334.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 114,251 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $807,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

