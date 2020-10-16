Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.55. Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 287,901 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $103.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.57.

Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (3) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Circassia Group Plc will post -5.1100003 EPS for the current year.

About Circassia Group Plc (CIR.L) (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of respiratory products. It operates through three segments: NIOX, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and LungFit. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; Tudorza for the treatment of COPD; and Duaklir, a fixed-dose combination of the long-acting muscarinic antagonist aclidinium bromide and long-acting beta agonist formoterol fumarate, which is administered twice-daily through the breath actuated Pressair inhaler for the maintenance treatment of COPD.

