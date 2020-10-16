Citigroup Boosts First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price raised by Citigroup from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.53.

FM opened at C$12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.34. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.71 and a 52-week high of C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.88.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.5086343 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

