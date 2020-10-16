Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Pets at Home Group stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.19.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

