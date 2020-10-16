City of London Group (LON:CIN) Shares Gap Up to $87.50

City of London Group Plc (LON:CIN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $91.50. City of London Group shares last traded at $87.60, with a volume of 1,077 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of City of London Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.45.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

