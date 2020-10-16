Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate Analytics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NYSE CCC traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $30.72. 5,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. Clarivate Analytics has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.60.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. Clarivate Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clarivate Analytics will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Clarivate Analytics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 15.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,012 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 80.1% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 109,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the second quarter worth about $17,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

