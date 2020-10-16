Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the September 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Cleveland BioLabs stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Cleveland BioLabs has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 246.88% and a negative return on equity of 125.63%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

