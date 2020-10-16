Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Gap Down to $630.00

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $630.00, but opened at $600.00. Clinigen Group shares last traded at $630.00, with a volume of 79,482 shares.

CLIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price (down from GBX 1,500 ($19.60)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $922.98 million and a P/E ratio of 61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 659.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 706.86.

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 65.60 ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.50 ($0.83) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Clinigen Group PLC will post 2556.7791509 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $2.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Clinigen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Clinigen Group Company Profile (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

