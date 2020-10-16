CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Up to $340.00

CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $340.00, but opened at $362.00. CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) shares last traded at $336.50, with a volume of 128,086 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCX shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.80).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

In related news, insider Euan Marshall acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £305.10 ($398.62).

CMC Markets Plc (CMCX.L) Company Profile (LON:CMCX)

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services. It operates in four segments: UK and Ireland; Europe; Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada; and Australia. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

