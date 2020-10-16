COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.49. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative return on equity of 242.84% and a negative net margin of 392.96%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Analysts expect that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 175,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S during the second quarter worth $4,214,000. 11.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

