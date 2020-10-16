COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Friday, October 9th. Societe Generale raised COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.48. 140,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,043. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

