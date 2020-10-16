Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Shares Gap Up to $25.30

Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $26.40. Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) shares last traded at $25.32, with a volume of 6,579 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 15 ($0.20) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 18.72. The company has a market cap of $51.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40.

Connect Group PLC (CNCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CNCT)

Connect Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of newspapers and mixed freight in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through Smiths News and Tuffnells segments. The Smiths News segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

