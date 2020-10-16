Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ED. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

NYSE ED traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.53. 14,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $349,367,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $14,906,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $20,464,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

