Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €123.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €123.00 ($144.71) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.06 ($114.18).

Get Continental alerts:

Continental stock opened at €97.96 ($115.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €93.67 and a 200-day moving average of €84.82. Continental has a twelve month low of €51.45 ($60.53) and a twelve month high of €133.10 ($156.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion and a PE ratio of -7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.