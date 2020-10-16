Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.00-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.585-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.65 EPS.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corelogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corelogic will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.