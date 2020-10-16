Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.50-3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55-1.575 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Corelogic also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.00-4.20 EPS.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36. Corelogic has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $69.87.

Get Corelogic alerts:

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. Corelogic’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Corelogic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.