CorMedix Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,108 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,321% compared to the typical daily volume of 78 put options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMD. JMP Securities began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on CorMedix in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other CorMedix news, Director Mehmood Khan acquired 27,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $133,982.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron Kaplan acquired 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,645.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 89,933 shares of company stock worth $392,769.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in CorMedix by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

CorMedix stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. CorMedix has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.97.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

