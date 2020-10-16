COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.54. 5,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,855. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

