Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Declares $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the retailer on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $10.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

NASDAQ COST opened at $376.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.23. The stock has a market cap of $166.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

