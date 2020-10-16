Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $350.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

COUP stock opened at $310.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.55. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -183.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total value of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,454 shares of company stock worth $46,434,258. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Coupa Software by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

