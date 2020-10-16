Covesting Trading Up 60.9% Over Last 7 Days (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00002895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin and YoBit. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 60.9% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $46,927.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00267011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00093865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.01420935 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00150216 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

