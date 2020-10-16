Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) a $163.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JNJ. Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.93.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

