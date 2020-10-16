Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€9.20” Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.95 ($11.70).

Shares of ENI opened at €6.42 ($7.56) on Tuesday. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a twelve month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion and a PE ratio of -2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

