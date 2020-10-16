Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

CRNX stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $504.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 458.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

