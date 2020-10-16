Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £126.52 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) insider Jez K. Maiden bought 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) per share, for a total transaction of £126.52 ($165.30).

Croda International stock opened at GBX 6,370 ($83.22) on Friday. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,496 ($84.87). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,145.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,415.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of GBX 39.50 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Croda International’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

CRDA has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,025 ($52.59) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,950 ($64.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,985 ($65.13).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

