DAEX (DAX) Trading Down 12.1% This Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 16th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $1,094.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00039164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $546.28 or 0.04807177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031351 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00046286 BTC.

DAEX (DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

