Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DDAIF traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.10. 32,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.79 and a beta of 1.59. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Daimler had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. On average, analysts expect that Daimler will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

